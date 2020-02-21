Oklahoma bill focused on student mental health advances

OKLAHOMA — An Oklahoma bill advances through the House Appropriation and Budget Subcommitee on education to address mental health of students.

Representative Kelly Albright’s House Bill 2980 received a unanimous vote of 11-0 to move forward.

The bill would create new procedures for districts to use with its counselors.

It would also work to improve the ratio of counselors to students to help make sure their needs are met.

This includes meeting their social, emotional and mental health needs.

Haley Doherty, Quapaw School Counselor, said, “Well I think that its going to overall just improve the environment of the school district because they are going to have more support emotionally. When they are able to have more emotional support they are going to be more successful in the classroom.”

Albright says thousands of Oklahoma kids have experienced childhood trauma so her hope is to ease some of those struggles with this effort.