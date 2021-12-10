Oklahoma authorities looking for man in connection to drug and theft ring

JAY – A Delaware County man accused of operating a drug-theft ring is being sought after following the seizure of $70,000 worth of stolen items, said Delaware County Sheriff James Beck.

A stolen gooseneck dump trailer was seized at the residence of Gerald Starr on December 3 in the rural area of Kansas, Okla., located in southern Delaware County, Beck said.

“The stolen items would be traded out to Starr for drugs,” Beck said.

A search warrant for two mini storage units located in West Siloam Springs belonging to Starr turned up additional stolen property in both units, he said.

“Guns including a rifle with a homemade silencer were confiscated from the storage units,” Beck said.

On Wednesday a stolen travel trailer was located in the Flint Creek area on a lot rented to Starr.

“The storage units contained items from Atwoods, Lowe’s, Walmart, and Harbor Freight,” Beck said.

Starr has a criminal history out of Delaware, Mayes, and Cherokee Counties of theft, drug violations, and concealing stolen property.

If anyone has any information involving this case or the whereabouts of Gerald Starr please contact the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 253-4531.