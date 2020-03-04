Oklahoma and Arkansas apart of Super Tuesday election states

FOUR STATE AREA — It’s Super Tuesday and voters across the country are headed to the polls to cast their votes in presidential primaries.

Including residents in Oklahoma and Arkansas.

We have team coverage tonight out of those states.

We begin with Brent Skarkey in Oklahoma City.

“I’m Brent Sarkey from OK News 4.

We’re at the Oklahoma State Election Board making sure that all the processes are going Smoothly on this Super Tuesday. Oklahoma of course a deep red state.

Not a whole lot of elections that are pertinent to that Republican base but Democrats showing up in fairly good numbers to vote on this Super Tuesday race.

We continue to follow those numbers throughout the evening in Oklahoma City Brent Sarkey OK news 4.”

Next we hear from Jay Bir in Little Rock.

“Jay Bir coming to you from the Arkansas state capitol. Super tuesday in full effect, in fact here in the state of Arkansas just short of 172,000 early votes have been cast here and we’re checking up on those results throughout the night here.

Also, a couple of issues here in Arkansas in Van Buren county a couple of the election officials up there could be facing potential felony charges but they are still working the elections tonight.

We’ll keep you up to date on if anything happens with that story.

Also too, in Jefferson county a lot of Issues down there as well.

There was one race actually left off of early ballots so they’re just trying to work through some of those issues.

Another thing we’re gonna be keeping up with tonight.

Not to mention all of the races here the democratic national race is a big one here then the Supreme Court and some other judicial races here in the state plus the full house races that are going on as well.

Plenty to keep up with here on this Super Tuesday and we’ll be bring it all to you throughout the night.”