Oklahoma advances bill to give retired state employees cost of living increase

OKLAHOMA — Oklahoma House Bill 3350 advances that would make a cost of living adjustment for state employees who have retired.

It would affect those who have retired in professions such as police, fire, and teaching.

The chamber voted unanimously in favor of the bill.

Oklahoma has not seen an increase in the state pension in about 12 years.

The cost of living allowance would be set at 4% and this would apply to about 85% of those who have retired.

The bill will now move forward to be considered by the senate.