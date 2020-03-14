Oklahoma advances bill to allow city employees to carry firearms

OKLAHOMA — A Oklahoma bill advances through the House of Representatives that would allow city employees to carry firearms.

If passed, House Bill 2547 proposed by State Representative Sean Roberts would create ordinances to allow select, or all, city employees to carry a firearm for protection.

Employees would be required to have a valid carry license issued from the state.

And cities would also not be held liable for any loss, damage, or harm from an employee.

The employee would also be given immunity for civil and criminal liability.

The bill now will be considered by the Senate.