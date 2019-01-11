OKERT granted approval to launch CERT team in Miami

The Oklahoma Emergency Response Team has been granted approval to expand its outreach in Ottawa County.

The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners has given Oklahoma Emergency Response Team, or OKERT, the approval to launch a CERT team in Miami. The team will be all volunteer based and will specialize in responding to emergencies like natural disasters.

They will receive special training to do this and all participants must submit to a background check. The CERT team was previously based in Commerce, but the team is hopeful that this expansion increases more opportunities for the group.

"You know we are in the part of the state where the flooding and tornadoes in the springtime is a busy time you may be required to go out and help look for people in downed building down houses,” says Frank Hernendez, Ops Chief, OKERT.

If you're interested in joining the CERT team you can contact OKERT at 918 541-6056.