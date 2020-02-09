OKC Zoo hippo Wolee dies at age 45

Wolee, a hippo at OKC Zoo, died at age 45. He lived at the zoo for 21 years. Photo courtesy of the OKC Zoo Facebook page.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Wolee, a 45-year-old male pygmy hippopotamus at the Oklahoma City Zoo, died Friday.

Wolee was humanely euthanized after his health began to decline, according to a news release issued on the zoo’s Facebook page.

Zoo personnel had been monitoring Wolee for end of life care.

“He was showing signs of decline from age-related issues including arthritis and loss of appetite, and most recently Wolee was being treated for an abscess from a mouth infection,” zoo personnel said on Facebook.

A hippo’s median life expectancy is 36 years, according to the website, Live Science.

Wolee delighted OKC Zoo visitors for 21 years.

“He would spend his days relaxing in his wallow and lounging by his habitat pool. He also enjoyed investigating new toys and napping in his sand bed,” zoo personnel said.

Wolee’s 45th birthday was celebrated at the zoo in September, and hundreds of visitors watched him enjoy enrichment items made for him by his caretakers.

Community members are invited to share memories and photos of Wolee on the zoo’s Facebook page.

Zoo personnel are also asking community members to consider making a $45 donation in honor of Wolee’s 45 years to the Zoo’s Round Up for Conservation Fund, which supports wildlife around the world.

Donations can be made at at okczoo.org.