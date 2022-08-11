JAY, Okla. – A Delaware County woman who used methamphetamine prior to giving birth waived her right to a preliminary hearing.

Sueanna Raylee George, 26, of Jay is charged in Delaware County District Court in Jay with child neglect.

She is free on $40,000 bail and was ordered to return to court on Jan. 30 for a felony disposition docket, where either a plea or trial date will be set.

George is accused of ingesting methamphetamine before giving birth on May 6, 2021, according to an arrest affidavit. The umbilical cord specimen tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine, the affidavit states.

George is facing up to a life sentence, according to court documents.