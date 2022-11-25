JAY, Okla. – Voters in Delaware County have the opportunity to elect school board members to 12 school districts and two technology centers.

Candidates for school board positions may file to run from Dec. 5th to the 7th at the Delaware County Election Board located in Jay. The Board of Education General Election is set for April 4.

“If more than two candidates file for the same Board of Education position, a Primary Election will be held Tuesday, Feb. 14,” said Crystal January, Delaware County Election Board secretary.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the votes, the two candidates receiving the highest votes will vie for the position during the April 4 election.

Two technology centers, Northeast Technology Center and Indian Capital Technology Center, also have two board positions open.

Delaware County School District

Cleora Public School Board, Board Position No. 2, three-year term

Colcord Public School, Board Position No. 3, five-year term

Grove Public School, Board Position No. 3, five-year term

Jay Public School, Board Position No. 3, five-year term

Kansas Public School, Board Position No. 3, five-year term

Kenwood Public School, Board Position No. 2, three-year term

Leach Public School, Board Position No. 2, three-year term

Moseley Public School, Board Position No. 2, three-year term/Board Position No. 1, unexpired term with two years remaining

Oaks Mission Public School, Board Position No. 3, five-year term

Other schools that have voting by Delaware County residents include:

Ottawa County

Afton Public School, Board Position No. 3, five-year term

Ketchum Public School, Board Position No. 3, five-year term

Turkey Ford Public School, Board Position No. 2, three-year term

Adair County

Westville Public School, Board Position No. 3, five-year term

Declaration of Candidacy forms can be downloaded from the State Election Board website HERE or by contacting the Delaware County Election Board office at (918) 253-8762 or delawarecounty@elections.ok.gov.

The Delaware County Election Board is at 225 S. 5th St., Jay, OK.