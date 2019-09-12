OK launches new digital driver’s license program

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety has started the Beta Digital Driver’s License program.

Instead of having a paper copy of your driver’s license, it will be scanned for you to have access to on your cellphone. Up to 10,000 people in the state can participate in the program.

During the first year signing up for the digital license via an app is free. A fee will begin after that for about $5.

One of the biggest assets of the digital license is the app being able to stay up-to-date with a person’ s current information.

To sign up to participate in the test program, click here.