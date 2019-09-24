OK Dept. of Corrections lifts prison lockdown

The lockdown at Oklahoma prisons has been lifted.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is now allowing controlled movement of inmates at most minimum-security facilities and some medium-security prisons. Correctional officers will move small groups of inmates from their cells, allowing them use of prison telephones and other amentities.

O-DOC initiated a state-wide prison lockdown September 15th after fights between gangs occurred at six prisons within a 24-hour period. Dozens of inmates were injured and one was killed.

Visitation remains cancelled at all prison facilities.