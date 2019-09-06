Live Now
OK Department of Health seeks input on Maternal and Child issues

The Oklahoma Department of Health is asking for your help in forming a new Maternal and Child Health plan.

The department wants public input on issues involving mothers, babies and families in the state.

That includes reducing infant and maternal mortality, preventing teen or unexpected pregnancy, and keeping both mother and child healthy physically and mentally.

Public feedback will help officials allocate funds properly, and understanding what needs are most urgent.

To complete the short online survey, click here.

