OK Attorney General teams up with other state leaders across the nation to prevent illegal alcohol consumption

OKLAHOMA — Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter is joining several other states taking action against illegal alcohol sales.

Hunter, alongside 46 other Attorneys General across the nation, sent a letter to major social media sites to crack down on the issue. The letter makes sure companies are aware of advertisements on their sites that may promote purchasing illegal alcohol.

Hunter believes cracking down on the issue helps ensures the health and safety of Oklahomans. Many illegal alcohol sales have deadly substances in them and can come from anywhere.

The Attorneys General are also hoping to create a working group that would create guidelines to prevent illegal and unlicensed alcohol sales.