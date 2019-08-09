OK and NC attorney generals lead nationwide push towards treating opioid use disorder

Oklahoma and North Carolina attorney generals are leading states nationwide for a push towards the treatment of opioid use disorder.

The two are advocating for congress to consider removing restrictions physicians face when giving patients treatment options. They have drafted a letter to go to congressional leaders. Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter says lawmakers are hoping this helps the more than two million people who deal with opioid abuse. He adds states are working towards alleviating the issue, however it can’t be done without federal government assistance.

39 other states also signed the letter.