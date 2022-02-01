OTTAWA COUNTY – A head-on collision on Interstate 44 with a semi-truck has left an Ohio man dead.

William Arthrell, 72, of Cleveland Heights, Ohio was pronounced deceased at the scene due to massive injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle collision occurred around 10:20 p.m. on Monday at the I-44 at mile marker 322.5 westbound approximately 9.5 miles east of Miami, the patrol reported.

Arthrell’s vehicle was driving eastbound on the roadway and made an illegal turn through the barrier wall opening, pulling into the path of a 2016 Volvo Truck, which was westbound on Interstate 44, the patrol report stated. Arthrell was pinned for three hours and eight minutes.

Manpreet Singh, 25, of Fresno, CA. was the driver of the semi-truck. He was not injured, the patrol reported.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.