JOPLIN, Mo. — With hibernation season coming up for some animals, many are out looking for food. That includes bears — who are currently enduring a heavy feeding period as they get ready for the colder months.

During this time — bears can eat up to 20 hours and 20,000 calories a day.

Wildlife officials say to make sure items such as cattle feed, bird feeders, left over pet food and trash cans are secured.