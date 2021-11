BRANSON, Mo.- According to the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District, a pork rind shop and woodcarving shop are on fire.

Silver Dollar City is closed for the rest of the day. Guests are exiting the park and the entrances are closed. Major traffic jams near Indian Point. — Jacob Blount (@JacobBlountTV) November 18, 2021

Fire crews are on their way, and evacuations are in progress. OzarksFirst crews say that the park is now closed.

There are NO INJURIES reported at this time according to SDC PR. — Jacob Blount (@JacobBlountTV) November 18, 2021

A crew inside the park said that there were no reported injures moments after the fire. Fire crews are still putting out an active fire at this time.





This is a developing story.