JOPLIN, Mo.— Shortly after 2:30 Wednesday morning, the Joplin Fire Department began battling a house fire at 503 North Jackson. The second alarm for the fire sounded just before 3 a.m.

The department’s fire investigator has been called on scene to look into the cause of the fire. The Joplin Police Department tell us their detectives have also begun an investigation at the request of Joplin Fire.

One firefighter was treated at the scene for minor injuries. No residents were injured.