Officials investigate student death at NEO campus dorm

Posted: / Updated:

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College
Public Relations releases a statement regarding student death.

MIAMI, Okla. — An official statement has been released by NEO notifying staff and students of the death:

NEO officials received notification this morning of a student death in a campus dorm. NEO Campus Police are cooperating with the Miami Police Department to conduct a full investigation and notify next of kin. Officers have secured the scene and no foul play is suspected at this time.

The college routinely has counselors available on campus and in the past, under circumstances such as this, have made those counselors available to students who may require their services.

