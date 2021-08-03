Officials at Crowder College held an event for students to get familiar with the nursing program

NEOSHO, MO – The nursing program at Crowder College took centerstage this morning in Neosho.

Officials held an event to help prospective students get familiar with the program, one which consistently has an employment rate at or near 100%.

The college has about 300 students enrolled in the program on its campuses across Southwest Missouri.

“The nursing program is intense, it is a tough program and a lot of hard work but they’re going to have a support system here at Crowder, they’re going to have that family to encourage them, to cheer them on so they can be successful and be a success in their career.” Says Kristi Chapman, Crowder College Recruiting Coordinator.

Classes start at Crowder on Monday, August 23rd.

To learn more about the program, check out the link below.

https://www.crowder.edu/?s=NURSING+CAMPUSES