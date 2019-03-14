Officials are asking Oklahoma residents to donate blood
OKLAHOMA - Recent weather and illnesses have put the Oklahoma Blood Institute at a major shortage.
The institue says cancellations have also played a big role.
Right now they only have less than a one day supply while they normally prefer to havethree to four days.
They are in need of all donor types to give their blood.
If you are interested in making an appointment to give back you can visit https://obi.org/.
