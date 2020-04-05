Officers graduate academy despite forgoing formal ceremony

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two new police officers are on their way to serve Bentonville, but due to the unusual circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak the officers were forced to forgo the traditional graduation and award ceremony.

Officer Geoffrey Day and Officer Nathan Smith both graduated from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy on April 2nd but unfortunately will have no ceremony or fanfare.

Officer Day ranked #1 in his class in Academics and Officer Smith ranked #2 in Physical Training upon their graduation.

Both will report and begin their duty Monday, April 6th.