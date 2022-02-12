MIAMI, Okla. – An Afton man who led law enforcement officers on a high-speed pursuit allegedly driving a stolen vehicle and pulling a gun on an Ottawa County Deputy is being held in the Delaware County jail, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office.

Trever E. Shankles, 30, is being held on complaints of possession of a stolen vehicle, felony eluding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, felony pointing of a firearm. He is also being held on two outstanding warrants out of Ottawa County for first-degree burglary and possession of a controlled dangerous substance and a warrant out of Jasper County for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Ottawa County Deputy Lt. Holli McDaniel located a stolen vehicle around 4:30 p.m. on Friday in Afton. Shankles led deputies on a pursuit that ended in Delaware County. He fled the vehicle and took off running, then turned around and pointed a handgun at McDaniel, according to a prepared statement released by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

McDaniel shot Shankles hitting him in the right thigh, the statement says.

Shankles was transported to a hospital where he was treated and released in the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department custody.

Delaware County Sheriff James Beck said Shankles’ bail has not been set.

Shankles has a history out of Craig, Mayes, Ottawa, and Delaware counties on charges ranging from burglary, domestic abuse, and drug and alcohol violations.

McDaniel, a 14-year-law enforcement veteran, is on paid administrative leave.