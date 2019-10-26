Officer-Involved Shooting Leaves One Man Dead in Delaware County

DELAWARE CO, Ok.–The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a fatal officer-involved shooting in Delaware County last night.

At about 11 P.M., the OSBI says multiple agencies responded to a home in the town of Kansas, Oklahoma in an attempt to arrest a male for domestic abuse charges.

Upon contact with the man, officers identified the he was armed and shots were fired.

The subject was declared dead at the scene.

The names of the subject and officers involved in the shooting are not being released at this time.

Responding agencies to the incident include the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Police, West Siloam Springs Police and Cherokee Marshall’s.