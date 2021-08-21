Officer-involved shooting in Chanute being investigated by KBI

CHANUTE, Kan. — An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Chanute.

Just before 7:30 Friday evening, the Chanute Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious person looking into vehicle windows in the area of 4th street and Evergreen Avenue in Chanute.

An officer from Chanute PD responded and located the man, later identified as, 28-year-old,Brandon Lee Schlichting, of Chanute.

When the officer tried to make contact with Schlichting, he allegedly pulled a weapon from a holster and pointed it at the officer.

The officer fired one time striking Schlichting in the head.

The officer was not injured in the incident.

Life-saving measures were attempted by the officer and other agencies at the scene.

Schlichting was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating.