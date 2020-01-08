Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement helping with search for Welch girls

PICHER, Ok. — The search for two missing Welch girls is back in action, with new equipment and federal backing.

The U.S. Department of Interior’s Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement is in the Picher area for a couple of days.

Those workers will provide support in the hunt for the remains of 16 year olds Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman.

The two day search is underway, using an underwater drone to search flooded mine shafts reaching more than 150 feet underground.

Jim Martel, Tulsa Police Department, said, “It’s important to me to help the family out – locate the bodies of their loved ones. So and I know everyone here’s got the same feelings.”

Lorene Bible, Victim’s Mother, said, “You know that’s what every family of a missing hopes for you know. But to get the magnitude that we’re getting now is unreal.”

Dozens of workers are involved in the new search.

They’re hoping to finally locate the remains of Bible and Freeman – who went missing 20 years ago in the wake of a fire at the Freeman home and the murder of Freeman’s parents.