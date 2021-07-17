ERIE, Kan. — Off of Main Street in Erie, a business was celebrating the return of one of it’s most popular traditions.

The eighth annual Automotive Swap Meet and Flea Market, was held at Simmons Auction Services, this weekend.

Originally this started when the city asked Owner, Jack Simmons to host it as another community event for the Old Sailors and Soldiers Reunion.

Simmons thought it was a great idea, and since it’s creation, it’s brought back repeat visitors and vendors.

Jack Simmons, Simmons Auction Service Owner, says, “Some of them are from as far away as Springfield, Missouri, Fredonia, Erie, Galesburg, Parsons, Chanute, pretty much local people.”

Tim Kennedy, Swap Meet Vendor, says, “It always feels good to repurpose something and get it back out to somebody that “Hey we’ve had this for a while, time to change it out, we’ll do something with it.” It’s just, get it back out, don’t throw it in the trash.”

The meet featured products from local businesses, artists and food vendors.