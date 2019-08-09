Off-duty firefighter stopped man armed with 100 rounds of ammunition at Springfield Walmart

Less than a week after the deadly rampages in Texas and Ohio, a man walked into a Springfield Walmart, carrying a gun and dressed in tactical gear, sending terrified shoppers and workers running for the exits.

(NBC News)— “Male wearing bulletproof vest and an AR around his neck has just walked into the store and is recording himself.”

Police in Springfield responding to an active shooter call at this Walmart. Confronting a man wearing body armor, carrying a tactical rifle, a hand gun, and over a hundred rounds of ammunition. This morning jail records identifying him as Dmitriy Andreychenko, 20, witnesses say he walked through the store creating panic.

“I’m still shaking. It’s just terrifying.”

A quick thinking store manager pulled a fire alarm, urging shoppers to evacuate. A former firefighter, who had a gun of his own, held the suspect until police arrived.

“I think it’s great that the off-duty fireman was here. That was helpful,” said Lt. Mike Lucas, Springfield Police Dept.

In a Facebook post from February this year Andreychenko wrote,

“It’s official. I hate Walmart. Apparently they won’t sell rifle and shotgun ammo if your under 21 – “new policy.” However I can walk into the store with a loaded .40 and nobody says anything. What a joke.”

Overnight, Walmart released a statement reading in part:

“The behavior of a customer was concerning to those inside our store and out of caution, law enforcement was contacted. They quickly arrived, managed the situation without further incident and no one was injured.”

Police are now trying to determine why the heavily armed man was there in the first place and whether he had more sinister intentions. The suspect in this case is facing potential charges for making a terrorist threat in the first degree.