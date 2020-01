OKLAHOMA — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation releases flooding impact numbers from 2019.

The department says during the record breaking flooding Oklahoma endured last summer, there were at least 150 highway closures.

This took place in 38 counties in the state.

And 60 of them were simultaneous.

ODOT has 8 field divisions it oversees and all of them were impacted .

This ended up costing ODOT over $20 million.

The money is based on the damages from both county roads and highways.