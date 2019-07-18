ODOT needs input on travel improvements in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA – The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is working to make traveling in the state much easier.

They’re taking a look at highways, railways, public transits, waterways, and more. ODOT says they need to prioritize resources available to help them make the biggest impact. So, they are seeking the public’s help providing input with the plan. One of the state’s major problems: the highway system. There is a more than $10 billion back log of improvements that can’t currently be funded.

“So we have to prioritize and work towards addressing that back log and then of course making the additional improvements that will come with the increase of population, the increase of traffic, economic growth, demographic changes even changes in technology.” Cody Boyd, Oklahoma Department Of Transportation Spokesperson

ODOT officials will then create a draft to prsent to the U.S Department of Transporation in Summer of 2020.

If you are interested in providing your input on the survey, you have until August 12th.