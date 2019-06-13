ODOT needs feedback from residents for long range transportation plan

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is asking residents to fill out a survey.

ODOT has opened a survey for Oklahoma residents to give feedback on the state’s long range transportation plan. The long range plan helps ODOT in providing a safe, economical, and effective transportation network for people and commerce. And this plan evaluates all methods of transportation including highways, public transit, waterways, state-owned rails, airports and pedestrian facilities.

Through the survey, residents can rank the importance of connectivity to regions and activity centers, minimizing negative environmental impacts, and enhancing transportation options for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Residents can also express their opinions on the possible increase in taxes or tolls at the expense of making these improvements.

To take the survey, click here.