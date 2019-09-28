ODOT funding looks to further protect Oklahoma drivers

New funding has been approved for Oklahoma to help provide safer commercial motor vehicle safety.

The $1.6 million funding is part of $77 million the federal government has given out through the U.S Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Resources provided through funding include working on safety training for jobs like truck drivers, as well as money to improve commercial driver’s license program. This will better regulate people who can drive commercial buses.

Overall, the goal with this additional funding is to make sure less crashes occur.