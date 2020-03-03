ODOC locks down prisons statewide

OKLAHOMA — “Monday night, out of an abundance of caution, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections enacted a systemwide lockdown.

This decision was in response to a disturbance involving approximately a half-dozen inmates at Mack Alford Correctional Center in Stringtown. No one was seriously injured.

Prison staff and ODOC Inspector General agents spent the evening interviewing inmates and collecting intelligence. Investigators learned of the potential for additional disturbances at other prisons.

This lockdown will remain until the threat of additional incidents has subsided.

All visitation is suspended while the lockdown is in effect. The public should check the department’s social media before planning visitation.”

Oklahoma Department of Corrections.