OCC provides professional development for those in ministry

JOPLIN, Mo. — No matter how good you think you are in your occupation, there’s always room for improvement.

And that goes for people in ministry.

But they won’t have to go far in order to do that.

Getting good ideas from others in your same line of work is what networking is all about.

But it doesn’t just apply to the field of business, you can do the same thing in ministry.

That’s one of the goals of the Ozark Christian College Preaching and Teaching Convention.

Amy Storms, O.C.C. Marketing & Communications Director, said, “People from the community and surrounding areas they come in and hear great messages and get great training for their ministry that they can take back home, Preaching and Teaching will bring in hundreds and big national speakers.”

The first preaching and teaching convention took place back in 1946 and Storms says it’s also a great way to renew old acquaintances.

“A lot of people who come are graduates and it’s kind of a home coming week for us, um we have a big banquet on Wednesday night, President’s Banquet, so it’s a good time to fellowship with you’re uh people you went to college with.”

But what if you’d like to further inspire your congregation, but for one reason or another you can’t go to the three day Preaching and Teaching Convention, well Ozark Christian College has that covered too.

Jim Dalrymple says you don’t even need to be an alum to benefit from the decades worth of experience faculty members will share with anyone through a series of free recordings.

Jim Dalrymple, O.C.C. V.P. of Advancement, said, “We also want to serve our community and our churches as well as serve our alumni as they go our, to our faculty here have put together a number of videos, over two videos at this point, and they are free on our website, OCC.EDU/NEXTLEVEL.”