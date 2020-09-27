Obama endorses Galloway

MISSOURI — Former President Barack Obama endorses State Auditor Nicole Galloway for Missouri Governor.

Auditor Galloway is one of only three gubernatorial candidates in the country to receive President Obama’s endorsement this year.

In a tweet naming Galloway and more than 100 other Democrats running at the state and federal levels, Obama said they would “Work to get the virus under control, rebuild the economy and the middle class, and protect Americans’ health care and preexisting conditions protections.”

Galloway says she is proud to have earned President Obama’s endorsement as she plans to finally put Jefferson City back on the side of working families, build an economic recovery that leaves no one behind,

and expand access to affordable healthcare.