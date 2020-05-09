OATS resuming operations with some new rules

JOPLIN, Mo. — An organization that provides specialized transportation has undergone changes due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The operating above the Standard Transit Organization, otherwise known as OATS had only been running on a limited basis and only for essential services with no group transportation.

Now the service has lifted those restrictions and is back to operating the way it used to.

The only difference according to Regional Director Jeff Robinson is the number of passengers they will now allow on the buses.

Jeff Robinson, OATS Regional Director, said, “Now we’re limited due to social distancing about 30% of the normal capacity so most of our buses now we might have at the most three to maybe four people if we have a wheel chair.”

Robinson says the new rules will stay in affect at least until the end of May.