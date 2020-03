JOPLIN, Mo. — OATS Transit announces it will continue essential transportation services for customers.

These services will be provided through at least April 6th.

Such trips include medical appointments, check cashing, and shopping trips.

Long distance trips to locations such as Springfield are canceled, but could be reviewed on a case-by-case basis for critical care treatment like cancer.

No one with a fever or cough is allowed to ride.

If you need more information, follow the link below.

www.oatstransit.org