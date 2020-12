NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Skateland Fun Center is having a new year’s skate and dance event.

It will be tomorrow from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. for $12 per person. They will have a snackbar, with items ranging in price from 25 cents to $3.

Skating will go on until 11 p.m., and the dance will start at 11 p.m. and go until 1 a.m. At midnight there will be a balloon drop with prizes and sparkling grape ciders will be given out.

They will also have a pool tournament and an air hockey tournament.