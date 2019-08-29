NWMO legislator announces plans to run for governor

A state lawmaker from Northwest Missouri says he plans to run for the GOP nomination for governor in 2020.

Representative Jim Neely is a 68-year-old physician from Cameron and announced Wednesday he will challenge governor Mike Parson in the Republican primary.

Parson, who became governor in June 2018 after Eric Greitens resigned, is expected to announce his candidacy on September 8th.

Neely is reportedly running because he wants to continue public service, and not because of any specific objections to the current governor.

Neely adds he was not asked to run, and he has shown no recent fundraising activity.

Auditor Nicole Galloway has also announced her bid for the governor position and will run as a Democrat.