CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dr. Adam Maass, an endocrinologist, and partner with Main Street Medical Associate in Cave Springs has been arrested for second-degree sexual assault, according to Benton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

According to an affidavit, the Cave Springs police department received a complaint of sexual assault by Dr. Adam Maass in February 2022.

The affidavit says the assault took place at 165 S. Main Street in Cave Springs in March 2021. The victim told police that Maass touched her breast without her consent while performing a medical exam.

During the course of the investigation, police learned there were at least 10 other women reporting similar experiences with Maass, according to the affidavit.

A review of the medical records of the patients showed Maass had not documented performing the breast exams in several different cases. The affidavit says that Maass had been censured by the Arkansas State Medical Board for failing to have a chaperone present and for failing to document performing breast exams.

Maass’ attorney, Wendy Johnson, denied commenting on the arrest.

This is an ongoing investigation.

