NWA boy battles cancer & COVID-19

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 10-year-old boy is already in a battle with cancer, and now he’s facing the coronavirus as well.

COURTESY OF JEREMY DUCKWORTH

10-year-old Riley Duckworth was diagnosed with leukemia a couple of months ago.

“People at the playground we’re making fun of me because I was super slow and I was just getting tired so quickly,” Riley said.

On Tuesday, April 14, Riley was diagnosed with COVID-19. COURTESY OF JEREMY DUCKWORTH

We just take the news and do the best we can, we will be alright — but it doesn’t make things easy. JEREMY DUCKWORTH, RILEY’S DAD

Riley’s dad, Jeremy Duckworth, said the two are quarantined at Arkansas Children’s Northwest Hospital in Springdale.

“We cannot leave the room, not even to get food or anything,” he said.

They are stuck there until Riley’s blood counts recover.

“We like to watch tv,” Riley said. “I am about to play a card game with him (Jeremy) and I play Beyblades,” Riley said. COURTESY OF JEREMY DUCKWORTH

As they pass the time in quarantine, Riley’s treatments continue to get pushed back.

“It’s going to delay his chemo for sure,” Jeremy said. “We don’t know what effects that will have, but hopefully it’ll be minimal.”

It’s a scary time, but the Duckworths said the thing that keeps them hopeful, is thinking about all of the things Riley will get to do when he gets better.

“I’ve been wanting to go camping,” Riley said with a smile.

COURTESY OF JEREMY DUCKWORTH

