Nursing homes nationwide see limited spots for residents, but not for one Joplin home

JOPLIN, Mo. — According to a new study, a majority of nursing homes nationwide are limiting the number of new residents, because they just don’t have the staff to care for them.

The study was conducted by two groups that represent over 14 thousand US nursing homes and long term care facilities — and found 58 percent of them aren’t adding any new residents.

Officials with the National Association of Health Care Assistants say it’s the right thing to do.

The organization represents 26 thousand certified nursing assistants. Meanwhile, “Joplin Health And Rehab” is bucking that trend.

“In fact, we’ve added 30 new employees over the last thirty days, have have 30 more employees today than we did a month ago and we’re anticipating and hoping for 30 more employees in the next 30 days so we haven’t got to the point where we’ve had to put a cap on our admissions,” said Michael Harrison, Administrator, Joplin Health & Rehab.

“When you don’t have the staffing, you don’t have enough people to take care of the vulnerable, it’s the safest thing not to, not to add additional residents into a nursing home, on top of that, it does not surprise me that they’re having to do that because before COVID hit, we had a staffing problem,” said Dane Henning, Dir., National Assoc. of Health Care Assistants.

Michael Harrison told us they’ve been able to attract new employees through a combination of bonuses and higher wages.