Nurses happy that Freeman Health System closed their Covid Unit

JOPLIN, Mo. — Nurses are looking forward to the future after Freeman Health System closed its Coronavirus Unit.

Last week, Freeman Health System shut down their Covid Unit after discharging its last four patients.

Nurses say they are looking forward to the next phase in their careers.

Kyleigh Fordyce, R.N. Director of Medical Oncology Unit, says, “Very hopeful for the future. It was a long long road, but we are kind of seeing a little light at the end of the tunnel so we are hoping to keep the momentum going”

Dana Gibson, R.N. Medical Oncology Unit, says, “Just seeing the numbers decrease rapidly like they have. It was a very long crazy experience i was actually fresh out of nursing school when i started, but i feel like learned a lot and had very good care for the patients.”

The hospital is now serving Coronavirus patients in one combined unit since they’ve seen a drop in hospitalizations.