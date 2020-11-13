JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s Nurse Practitioner Awareness Week and Freeman Health System wants to recognize their hard work.

What makes a nurse practitioner different than other positions? The biggest difference between the two is the amount of time spent on training. Nurse practitioners have more training than a registered nurse, but not as much as a doctor.

Amanda Perkins, Nurse Practitioner, said, “Whatever field it is nursing is fantastic. Nurse practitioners, my co workers have taught me a lot um we love what we do, we love taking care of patients we love being at the right hand of the physician and having their collaboration with us so it’s a great field. We get to take care of patients and do what we love.”

Nurse practitioners are trained to do a lot of things. They assess patient needs, help surgeons, formulate and prescribe treatment plans when the doctor is away or caring for another patient.

“I love it I was a nurse four, ten in a half years prior and it’s a different step you know you are a provider now so you have different responsibilities. I’m always a nurse and I love the nursing field and I love that about nursing is that you have different avenues you can take.”

They can also specialize in certain areas like family health, pediatrics, psychiatric or mental health

Brock Carney M.D., said, “But we’re a team and collaborate and we talk about the patients and we go over the x-rays and we see the patients together and she helps me immensely and she’s very thorough and she picks up on a lot of things that I may not necessarily think of.”

“I love it in fact sometimes I get in trouble sometimes because I spend extra time in the rooms with the patient, but I love it. I love listening to their stories. This gentlemen in particularly was a veteran for 20 years and I love them being able to share that with us and I’m loving to have the opportunity to tell us that as we do the examination and see them and do what we need to do for them to make them better,” said Perkins.

Patients who see nurse practitioner’s as their primary care provider often have fewer emergency room visits, shorter hospital stays and lower medication costs.