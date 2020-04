LABETTE COUNTY, KS. — The Labette County Sheriff’s Office needs the public help in finding six stop signs that have been pulled from their locations and gone missing.

Six different stop signs have been pulled from their location and have gone missing at different locations throughout Labette County.

The original locations of the stolen stop signs are shown below:

If anyone knows who is responsible or has any information, please call the Labette County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 795-2565.