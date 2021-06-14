Numbers of Domestic Violence in the country

JOPLIN, MO – Domestic abuse happens every day. Not just in the four states, but around the country.

The CDC reports that one in four women, as well as one in seven men experience physical violence from their partner.

And one in three women as well as one in six men, at some point in their life will experience sexual violence.

While more then 800 people have walked through the Lafayette house doors this past year, and more than 400 of them were for domestic violence.

“For domestic violence we served 404 woman and children, so that was our highest number this year, then following sexual assault and then substance abuse.” Says Katy Johnson, Lafayette House Development Assistant.

Although the number of people that have walked through the doors at the Lafayette house are lower this year than in years past, Katy Johnson says that that’s an inaccurate representation of the amount of domestic abuse happening.

“The numbers were definitely higher than what was stated during the pandemic, it was just due to the fact that they weren’t recording those numbers. You know the victims were not coming in, they were at home with their partners during the day, they could not get away.” Says Johnson.

“We probably get one day. I mean it can be anything from just verbal, you know threats, something you know arguments, all the way to your more serious physical assaults.” Says Mike Whitehead, Lieutenant Neosho Police Department.

Whitehead adds if you’re experiencing abuse and are scared to speak, that’s okay.

“Even if you call 9-1-1, you don’t even have to speak into the phone. Once you call 9-1-1 it gives us your address or your cell phone location, so if you are in fear and you can’t say anything, the police are coming anyway.” Says Whitehead.