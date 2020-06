JOPLIN, Mo. — The numbers are in for the Joplin Humane Society’s dog days of summer adoption event.

This weekend the shelter connected 68 animals to their forever homes.

34 cats and 34 dogs were adopted from the shelter.

The event takes place every summer to bring awareness to the amount of animals that need a home.

Pet parents were able to take home their furry friends for only 25 dollars this weekend as well as get a swag bag from Heartland Blue Buffalo.