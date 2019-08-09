Number of untested rape kits is decreasing in Missouri

MISSOURI – The Missouri attorney general says the number of untested rape kits in the Show-Me State is going down.

This is all apart of the state’s Safe Kits Initiative.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt says as of the end of July, 95.6 percent of law enforcement agencies in the state have completed their inventory.

98.5 percent of hospitals and veterans associations have completed their inventory.

The Safe Kits Initiative launched in February of this year, with the goal of eliminating the backlog of untested sexual assault kits in the state.