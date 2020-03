The state of Misosuri now has eight confirmed cases of covid-19 coronavirus.

The one of the newest cases is in the city of St. Louis and the other is still TBA.

The Missouri State Lab has tested 215 people, 207 of those cases have come back negative.

There have been three confirmed cases in Greene county, two in St. Louis County, one in the city of St. Louis, and one in Henry County. The location of the eighth case has yet to be announced.

No positives have been reported from commercial labs.