NTSB releases report on Ride the Ducks tragedy

BRANSON, Mo. — A new report shows the Coast Guard repeatedly ignored safety recommendations that could have prevented the Branson duck boat tragedy.

The National Trasportation Safety Board released its safety recommendation report on the deadly July 2018 accident wednesday.

It outlines how the Coast Guard ignored safety recommendations that could have made the Ride The Ducks tourist boats safer.

It also says following those recommendations could have potentially prevented the accident that killed 17 people.

The ride the ducks boat sank during a severe storm on Table Rock Lake.

Since an Arkansas duck boat accident killed 13 people back in 1999, the NTSB says that it has repeatedly urged the Coast Guard to require them to be better able to remain afloat when flooded, and to remove impediments to escape.